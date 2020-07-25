Let's rumble! (Not so fast, Second Amendment militia folks, this is not a call to arms). Several years ago, for good safety reasons, MTD's machinery ground rumble strips down the center line of Bridger Drive, through Bridger Canyon and off towards Wilsall.
Some of my neighbors who live near the road, were understandably upset and inconvenienced by this new, unbidden sound element: the loud, intermittent grumble of fast rubber over slow bumps. I honestly feel their pain. But, as a cyclist who rides the canyon regularly, that grumbling thrumpthrumpthrump behind me always gladdens my heart. It means that the vehicle approaching from behind, traveling 70 mph to my 20, is giving me a really wide, safe berth.
For the driver, like my noise challenged neighbor, the sound is annoying and inconvenient, kind of like face masks these days. But the sound (and the masks) tell me that my neighbors, though strangers we may be, care about my health and safety. And you good guys hauling trailers (looking at you, contractors, horse haulers and landscapers), keep rumbling until you and your trailer are well clear. Thanks, Bozeman, that rumble is music to my ears. (Mask up!)
