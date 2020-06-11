I must relay my strong, negative reaction to the reprint of the story from the White House on Trump's photo shoot at St. John’s Episcopal Church with the comparison of his so called leadership with Britain's prime minister, Winston Churchill.
There is no way that the flawed occupant currently in the White House, who creates such division among the people of America, can or should be compared to "Winnie," who exhibited nothing but the highest level of empathy, leadership and strategic acumen during World War ll. The dissension created and cultivated throughout Trump's tenure as president is well on its way to forming another revolution within the United States.
Should press secretary McEnany wish to compare her employer to someone I would suggest Britains foreign minister at the time, Neville Chamberlin, or better yet, Italy's dictator Mussolini. Since Churchill attended the school in Harrow, England, the place of my birth, I know there exists no comparison between the inept Trump and Churchill. Even the thought of this comparison is ludicrous and reprehensible.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.