There is a widely held misconception that the economy was in good shape before the pandemic arrived, but this is far from the truth. President Obama and the Fed got the economy back on track after the last Republican recession. Since then Republicans have been fudging economic data and exaggerating greatly to cover up what was really going on, just as they have in previous Republican administrations.
Monthly job numbers were manipulated, and job losses increased and sometimes equaled job gains. Google: “job gains vs job losses.” The unemployment rate was low because baby boomers are retiring in record numbers. When the labor force shrinks, more women and minorities get hired. The unemployment rate would have been 3.5% no matter who was president.
Gasoline prices were held down to boost consumer spending, which kept us out of recession for a while. Tax "reform" gave windfalls to big corporations and the wealthy, who used the money to run up the stock market. Valuations were high by 2019 and volume low, as other investors shied away because they knew a correction was coming. Corporate bonds were one step from a junk rating.
Then new jobs declined and job openings reversed direction, just as they did prior to the Great Republican Recession of 2008. Business investment and consumer spending also started dropping. The bond yield curve inverted, and the housing market also showed signs of recession. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the manufacturing sector went into recession. COVID-19 may have been the last straw, but the data shows the economy was on the brink of yet another Republican recession, well before the pandemic arrived. Republicans should not be surprised if their party becomes associated with recessions.
