Mr. Moor is right on the money with his take on the liability of, what I have been referring to as the Republican/Democratic Crime Family. So, let us take it a bit further.
This crime family has usurped, corrupted and continues to lead our government, nation and people into the abyss. With the allowance or indeed welcome on their part of the daily corporate corruption of our government, there is no question as to their liability in the systemic dismantling of our democracy. The very existence of this crime family is at the crux of the implied divisiveness plaguing us as a nation. Instead of the strength in unity there is weakness in that intentional divide.
Until the daily corporate corruption of our government ends, until the lobby industry is outlawed and corporate citizenship is rescinded, all woes which face us as a nation and people shall go on and on and on. And it truly indeed is folly to retain any hope for or trust in this crime family whose mere existence is to foment that divisiveness, corruption, control and usury of our national wealth and prosperity.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.