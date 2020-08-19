Orlando Battista, a Canadian chemist and author, said, “An error doesn’t become a mistake until you refuse to correct it.” Often that opportunity to correct mistakes doesn’t come easily. American have an easy opening to fix this error in November and it may be the most critical decision they’ll make in decades.
We’ve all been duped before, and none of us like to admit it. The babbling buffoon in the White House, it’s become evident, is the worst person imaginable to have overseeing a pandemic response. His stated desire in June last year for the U.S. to go to Mars has been backpedaled somewhat. We are now unable to go to Europe. His botched handling of coronavirus has arguably killed tens of thousands of Americans that under capable, empathetic leadership did not have to die.
We are now losing Americans at the rate of a 9/11 every three days. On his claimed expertise – the economy - Trump’s example and guidelines re: face masks and distancing have set our economic recovery back immeasurably while much of the world slowly moves forward. True leaders rise in the face of horrific circumstances; Trump has shown his true self and it is killing us.
