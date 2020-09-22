I was pleased to read the essay, "Recognizing private lands for their public benefits," by guest columnist Whitney Tilt.
I have personal experiences with people who have moved to the area precisely for the open space and wildlife habitat - and then strenuously objected to the continued use by those people who were here before them. "Stop farming the land - after 120 years - after I chose to purchase next door!" "Stop hunting the land - after centuries - because now I live nearby."
I've had people wildly indignant when informed that this is land for which I have paid, on which I pay taxes, and which I am trying to preserve for future generations. Yet I would be quickly confronted by the sheriff were I to camp on their property, or were I to cut through their yard to get to the park in the next block.
We all like to see deer, and elk, and bears and wolves - until they begin to forage on our shrubs, our haystacks, on our porches, and on our pets. Animal Control and FWP are immediately mobilized when when a mountain lion comes into town, but it's just another calf lost to a rancher.
I provide homes for deer, bear, elk, fish, mountain lions, eagles, hawks, grouse, partridge, ground squirrels, etc... I am only asking that my personal property rights are respected to the same extent as the property rights of town-dwellers.
