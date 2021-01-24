Finally, a positive letter appeared in the Chronicle, Jan. 15, supporting President Trump and a few of his many fine accomplishments in office. It’s amazing he was able to do so much with the constant drill and hate of the opposition.
Anyway, his great patriotism and love of America will always be remembered by this reader.
Now we must give the incoming administration every chance to succeed in making our nation a healthy and safe place, respecting our Constitution and laws, and governing on the principle that ‘all lives matter.’
Lastly, our youth will become voting citizens and our next leaders. May their education at all levels be objective so that this upcoming generation will be able to make good decisions based on knowledge and non-biased teaching.
