Perhaps MSU could learn from the way Duke University has dealt with covid. Because of their success with proactive testing, Duke has a very low rate of infection despite in-person classes, football games and other normal campus activities.
At Duke (11,000 students), all students on campus are required to undergo testing for COVID-19 upon their arrival to campus for the 2021 spring semester. Testing of other students not living on campus is ongoing.
All students are strongly urged to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus. If you test positive for COVID-19 over the break, you must submit that result prior to your return.
(Duke Covid testing in November received results from 16,146 tests and the results were that 11 students and 19 faculty tested positive for a positivity rate of .19 percent.)
This university has made it a priority to test and retest its students and faculty at 15 on-campus sites to keep covid at bay and to keep the surrounding community safe. Testing all students resulted in those with covid but showing no symptoms being isolated from other students and faculty and the community at large.
In this way Duke has managed to protect both its students and professors and the surrounding community.
