College-aged students feel invincible – we all did – and they are highly social. Like the 20-year-old who tested COVID-19 positive Wednesday in Bozeman, MSU students have been traveling on vacations and socializing in large groups. Now many students will return to dorm living, where there is no way to suppress this disease that – according to the National Institute of Health - transfers easily via air and after touching contaminated objects. I suspect that even students outside of the dorms will not be serious about social distancing. It is normal for them to want to gather.
Infected individuals can exhibit no symptoms for several days, but they spread virus that entire time. As the cruise ship-like dorms sit in Port Bozeman, the virus will explode among those living in the dorms because they share centralized air, elevators, hallways, bathrooms and sleeping rooms and they live 50 to a floor. No amount of hand washing can stop it. Since the students are not quarantined, the disease will rapidly spill into our off-campus community with drastic consequences for those over age 55, or with medical issues, or even obesity.
Unless strict actions are taken now, our hospital will quickly be overburdened and unable to take care of COVID-19 patients or any other patients with life-threatening illnesses. Contagion from the dorms could be the last straw.
The thousands of student spring break travelers now living in the cruise ship dorms should disperse to their hometowns, where they can continue their on-line education while sheltering in place. MSU’s “request,” that “urges” students not to return from spring break, is not enough. It will be safer for the full time residents of Bozeman and for MSU staff and students if the dorms are mandatorily shut down immediately.
President Cruzado, are you listening?