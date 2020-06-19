Montana State University is an important and dynamic community. We are proud of them. MSU resides within our community, with outsize impact on our lives. I read with interest the summary of their plan for reopening the university safely. I was surprised that they did not recommend requiring face masks for everyone, as has been decided for other university systems, such as our neighbor in Wyoming.
Further, testing seemed to be an afterthought, although perhaps there is more detail in the complete document. Is this the best intellectual effort that the university can produce? The Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer has recommended that the fastest safe way to reopen a business or our economy as a whole is frequent testing of everyone. This approach would protect students, faculty and staff, as well as all of us in the Gallatin Valley.
I worked as a biomedical scientist in universities for 45 years, and am disappointed that MSU’s recommendations are so shallow. They can do better, and have faculty who could help them make decisions that will not result in renewed COVID-19 flare-ups in our valley. We are all in this together, and need to find the best ways to emerge a healthy, happy and strong community.
