In the Nov. 18 edition of the Chronicle, an opinion letter was written with the title “For community, MSU should halt its in-person classes.”
COVID cases have increased nationwide, and Gallatin County has not been spared. However, to blame MSU for the increase is inaccurate and unfair. In the letter, the writer wrote that “Montana State University reported 265 new cases this week, a 37% increase over last week.” While MSU did report 265 new cases last week, according to the Gallatin County website, this was a 27% increase. I am sure this was an honest mistake. In that same report, a community-wide increase of 23.3% was reported. With those two numbers so close I will argue, as others have, that the cases at MSU reflect the positivity rate of the community not that the community rates are driven by MSU cases. COVID is a community issue, not an MSU issue.
The bigger issue is the assumption that schools should be first to close in a pandemic. Do we really believe that education is the least important of these community services? Is it less important than gyms, bars, restaurants and other venues for large gatherings where mask-wearing and social distancing are harder to enforce?
MSU has taken heroic action to provide a safe learning environment in the face of this pandemic. In fact, MSU has seen almost no cases arise from in-person classes. Almost all cases have arisen from student contact outside of classrooms. Ironically, one could argue that masked students sitting 6 feet apart in class are probably in the safest situation in their current lives. Don’t scapegoat Montana State University—we should celebrate our students, faculty and administrators for having made it possible to continue high-quality education even during a pandemic.
