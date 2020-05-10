Last evening, I watched 28 elk for two hours down the hill in my neighbor’s pasture. I spend a lot of time on an old lawn chair watching wildlife from our small hay field.
I have never met my neighbor. He bought the place 30 years ago, 20 years after I got here.
He is a great neighbor, but I only know him by what he does. His land is well maintained, not overgrazed and has few weeds. The only people we see over there are working the hay crops.
He contributes to the Gallatin Gateway Youth Initiative and wildlife and conservation issues. He gave the United Nations $1 billion and champions women’s rights.
When I call his office or meet one of his employees I am always treated well. Last week, one of his hands told me that “everyone on the ranch loves him.”
I asked other neighbors about writing this letter and they said “let’s do it!” So, here goes: Thanks, Ted, for being such a great neighbor.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.