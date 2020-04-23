Soon we will vote on new property tax millages. One millage is for the new high school. The school district claims enough money exists to operate the new school and that the millage will not be levied. It also says that without the millage some programs will be cut. How is extortion defined? If you don’t need the money, then why the millage? If you must cut programs without the millage, then you really don’t have enough money to run the school. Perhaps there is some remarkably abstruse governmental subtlety here I am incapable of grasping. I never met an authorized millage that was not levied.
The county also wants more money. These are the folks who, when asked by the city of Bozeman for talks about matters of mutual concern, said there was nothing to talk about and refused meeting. They then started an expensive lawsuit against the city over money for some road improvements. Maybe the county commission could have talked about that, ya think? This is plain stupid and should be called out as such. Do I really want to trust people of such obdurate behavior with more of my money?
We are entering a period of economic stress the nature of which no one under the age of 90 has ever experienced and of depth and duration we cannot foretell. More taxes will only add to the misery. We are told each tax will only add a little to the property tax. This has been happening for years. It is called death by a thousand cuts. This newspaper has speculated about a potential tax revolt. Students can lose a few programs and the county make do with existing resources until we find out how this economic disaster turns out. Let the revolt begin; sign me up.
