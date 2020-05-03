It is now common knowledge that the $1.5 trillion Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 was a gift to the wealthiest Americans, and the Opportunity Zones portion of that legislation, intended to spark investment in poverty stricken communities, has turned into an additional gift to politically connected wealthy developers, including ex-con Michael Miliken, to subsidize high-end developments in relatively wealthy communities.
Currently the city of Bozeman is asking for comments on two new building in the Rosauers/Kohls shopping district that fall in our local Opportunity Zone. These buildings, one called the Aviator Building that boasts an escalator and a helicopter pad on the roof, exemplify the failure and flagrant abuse of the original intent of the Opportunity Zones Program.
At a time when many of our public institutions, like Montana State University, are receiving federal bailout funds and the city of Bozeman is once again asking us to vote on a levy to support our local schools, to approve these new high-end buildings in the Kohls/Rosauers shopping district and perpetuate the Opportunity Zone tax giveaways is morally and ethically lacking.
With our national debt growing by trillions of dollars weekly and when many are suffering the economic devastations of COVID-19, now is not the time to give even more tax breaks to wealthy real estate developers. We need to seriously evaluate what our local community gains from the Opportunity Zone tax breaks other than increased economic inequality and public debt.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.