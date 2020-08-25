Whether it’s peak summer or the depths of winter, South Cottonwood is one of my favorite trails to get out for a quick run or a ski. It’s lush forest and rushing creek make it feel like a true escape after a long day in the office. That’s why I was disappointed to see that the Forest Service isn’t recommending any protections for South Cottonwood area in the recently released draft final plan. In fact, there are no recommended protections from South Cottonwood to Mt. Blackmore and beyond Alex Lowe Peak.
This is concerning because it leaves the area vulnerable to road building, commercial logging, and increased recreational development. South Cottonwood trail is a real asset to our community and the Gallatin Forest Partnership had proposed protections for this area. As someone who has endorsed the Gallatin Forest Partnership agreement, I was disappointed to see that the Forest Service left out this part of the partnership’s proposal.
I recognize that vegetation management for addressing the risk of wildfire, especially in the wildland-urban interface, is important. The partnership’s recommendation for protecting this area would not preclude opportunities for managing wildlife risk outside of the Wilderness Study Area boundary. What the recommendation does do is find a good balance between recreation values and the importance of protecting wildlife habitat and wildlands. I encourage the Forest Service to include the recommendation of the Gallatin Forest Partnership in the final plan to protect the South Cottonwood area.
