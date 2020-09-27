Do you want to help Bozeman grow better, and more sustainably, not just bigger?
Then, please support the work of the Valley of the Flowers Project, a tiny, local, grassroots non-profit that has the potential to spread like wildflowers with your help.
The Valley of the Flowers Project’s name reflects the great respect of this work for the original inhabitants of this land. The native tribes who resided here for thousands of years have a rich custom, lore, and value system based on the sustainability of their spiritual connection, belonging, obligation and responsibility to care for the land, the people and the environment. Valley of the Flowers Project has deep respect for and honors the Native peoples, and works to support their core values to protect the land and provide a healthy future for all living creatures.
Please help the BYO Bag for Change program grow to more local stores!
Heeb's has raised $5,000 in five years through donated $.05 reusable bag refunds!
These funds are granted quarterly to local groups working for a more sustainable future like youth nature programs, community gardens, solar panels, better recycling and composting, community resources and education.
What if every store in Bozeman were involved? Would we raise $5,000 per month, week, day? Could we reduce our single-use bag use to zero, and raise thousands in donated bag refunds at the same time?
The only way to find out is to try!!
Please use your power of voice to help BYO Bag for Change spread like wildflowers until every store in Bozeman is participating, showing that we care about our fast growing last best place like no other!
