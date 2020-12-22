Just a heads up to Montanans who feel the sting of paying ever-increasing property taxes. Today, after reading that the school board (without taxpayer input) approved a stipend for teachers as essential workers, I got a case of the shivers. I remember watching California slide down a slippery slope.
Formerly residing in California, I witnessed the takeover of that once great state by Public Service Unions, part of which are the California Teachers Association (CTA) and the California State Employee Association (CSEA). There are other public sector unions but those are among the largest. Through political contributions and massive organizational capacity, they own a majority of the state’s politicians.
I think I might have approved a stipend for teachers as they are on the front lines and the backbone of our society (without which I would not be able to write this article as imperfect as it may be). However, beware of the school board’s relationship with public service unions -- the Bozeman Classified Employees Association and the Bozeman Education Association and others. But just a warning to Montanans as one of many seeking refuge from the Peoples Republic of California, among the highest taxing states in the U.S. and experiencing a massive middle class exodus.
In closing, a partial quotation attributed to Alexander Tytler, a Scottish judge and historian, “A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.