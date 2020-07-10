A recent newspaper photo should have been labeled: “The Three Stooges” - Pence, flanked by Gianforte and Daines, all proud, subservient loyalists to America’s Buffoon-in-Chief.
Years before running for president, we knew that Trump was flawed, based on his failed marriages, philandering, military deferments, bankruptcies, bigotry, fraudulent foundation and university, dishonesty, tax schemes, ad infinitum.
He continues that corruption, making decisions based on his “gut instinct,” unqualified appointees, violating rule of law, overriding the Constitution and thousands of lies.
Trump’s lawless behavior is facilitated by complicit cowards like Gianforte and Daines. House candidate Matt Rosendale, would gleefully complete a Montana trio of the Stooges.
Trump has promised to campaign for Daines. He came four times to defeat Tester. Incredible job,
This president is the most miserable excuse for a human ever to occupy the White House! Conservative George Will wrote that Trump is the 45th best president!
Montana can atone for supporting this incompetent dunce. We can select people of character, people who oppose the orders of a wannabe third-world emperor. What an admirable achievement if we help rid the nation of this disgraceful racist and his unashamed Montana lackeys!
