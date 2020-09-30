Mike Cooney stated, at the 2019 Montana Democrat convention, that we don’t want outsiders who do not understand “our values” coming in. I assume he was referring to Kathleen Williams, a Berkeley-educated California extremist who, if elected, would become part of the AOC squad, propounding radical causes that are alien to most Montanans.
Cooney himself has spent his lifetime feeding at the public trough. Contrariwise, Greg Gianforte, through entrepreneurial spirit and hard work, created a business that employed 550 Montanans. With his resultant wealth came a generous spirit of philanthropy and public service. I understand these to be “our values.”
As to Bullock, his campaign ads state that he will not “answer to party bosses.” Ha! He already has answered to party boss Chuck Schumer, whose visit to Helena prompted him to run for the Senate, after denying that he would do so. He will most assuredly dance to Schumer’s ultra-liberal tunes.
This is not my father’s democratic party. It is instead the party which is governed by Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals. Montana values are under assault by the Democrat party of AOC. We can’t allow these alien ideas to destroy the moral/social/economic fiber of our state and country.
