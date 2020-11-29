Whew! I’ve survived another election year during which I was constantly reminded of "Our Montana Values."
For over 30 years I have struggled to understand these values. What I know is that they regularly result in the election of government officials whose main goal is to cut spending and lower taxes. The cut-spending/lower-taxes mantra chanted by these officials harms the most vulnerable among us, such as those who are developmentally disabled (DD).
Our Montana values have led to: (1) us being the only state that does not fund the education of DD children beyond the age of 18; (2) DD adults languishing for 10 years or more on a list to receive financial support (in the form of a Medicaid waiver); (3) our state government establishing pay scales lower than those of fast-food chains for the staff of agencies that support DD individuals; (4) perpetually underfunded, understaffed agencies, which struggle valiantly to meet the needs of their clients but never quite fully meet them; (5) the prevention of many DD adults from living independently, maintaining employment, paying taxes, and contributing to our economy.
Perhaps it is time to reevaluate "Our Montana Values" so that we can do more than simply cut spending and lower taxes. So that we can think imaginatively about how to increase state revenues beyond property taxes and an income tax that places those with a middle-class level income into the same tax bracket, but without the same tax loopholes, as the billionaires who live in our state. So that we can more equitably provide the infrastructure and services that all of us use in some way.
