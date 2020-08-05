I am tired of people invoking the phase Montana values or American values, then go on to spout beliefs and policies I do not agree with.
Last I checked my family has been in America since the 17th century and came to the northwest in 1836. I have lived and worked in Montana for 43 years and my wife is fourth generation Montanan. We voted all Republican in the last election and will do the same in the next.
We are not going to let the socialist take over the government. Rights, human or otherwise, are not provided by the government. They are not to be infringed by the government. Otherwise Congress would be buying my firearms or building me a church.
