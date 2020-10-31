As a descendant of men who may have been in Jamestown in 1619, of one deeded property in the Virginia Northern Neck in 1697, of another who encamped at Valley Forge, and another who fought at Gettysburg, I am fascinated with political candidates’ claims of being fifth-generation Montanans.
Of course, it’s all relative to the time Europeans began to settle in Montana territory, but five generations of habitation in Montana do not in and of itself define “Montana values.” We admire Johan Sebastian Bach not for being a seventh-generation musician but for his great symphonies, sonatas, and concertos. Bach delivered.
The Southern writer Andrew Lytle used to tell the story of a young man who proudly introduced his fiancé from Birmingham, Alabama, to his grandmother in Charleston, South Carolina, mecca of genealogical claims. The old woman rolled her eyes and said, “I got a mule older than Birmingham.” Point is, “Montana values” do not necessarily arise from a line of ancestors, but rather from love of people and our land, retaining federal lands for public use, protection of Montana’s natural resources, and protecting neighbors’ health and safety as you would your own. Old mules might have other values.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.