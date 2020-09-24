This November, I’ll be voting pro-life. Pro-ALL life, from algae to zooplankton, ants to elephants.
In the Old Testament, we read: “I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that you and your offspring may live,”
Good advice, yet we are living through the devastating consequences of our incessant, selfish destruction of natural systems, our never-ending insistence that the natural world serve only one species: ourselves.
Our current administration is choosing death: death for endangered species; death for environmental safeguards that protect air, water, public health, people, lands, and wildlife; death for children from toxic pesticides; death of Earth’s climate and all it supports.
These deadly choices are supported wholeheartedly by Rep. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines. They have no place in offices where they can continue this march of death.
Choosing life, I will be voting for Mike Cooney for governor, Steve Bullock for Senate, and Kathleen Williams for Congress. Each of them has demonstrated support for ALL life. Montana and the Earth need them.
