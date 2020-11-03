Wouldn’t you think that MSU’s President Cruzado and her administration would have taken heed after University of Montana’s experience regarding rape?
Is it another case of trying to save MSU’s reputation and keep enrollment up but not the safety of young women? And why wasn’t this front page coverage in the Chronicle? Perhaps if the first case had been properly handled and the perpetrators prosecuted there may not have been a second and third young woman harmed! Think about that!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.