Unless you are a veterinarian or horse owner, (mules and zebras included), you will not be familiar with equine infectious anemia. It has no cure. While something of a “silent killer” many infected horses are asymptomatic.
Does anyone hear a bell going off? Yes, you guessed it, this disease is caused by a virus. There is an antibody test for equine infectious anemia called a "Coggins" test. If you want to move or sell your horse it must be negative due to the infectious nature. The last time I owned horses I had to provide a negative Coggins test to move my horse across the county line.
So, where am I going? We should protect our Montana population by requiring anyone entering the state to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Two states already do, Alaska and Maine. They require testing and or quarantine. If we have the knowledge and science to show how to protect our horse herds why are we so reluctant to apply it to our human herd? It seems a no brainer to me. I can hear it already, “I have my rights,” and this claim is ridiculous.
There is no right to infect others. We need to do and be better.
