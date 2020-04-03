The wave of non-residents coming into our state as they seek shelter from the coronavirus in their own states is alarming. The number of national cases is rising exponentially. And so, expect the number of individuals seeking shelter in Montana to rise exponentially as well.
While our tourism sector welcomes upwards of 12 million healthy tourists each year, our health care system cannot accept nonresidents coming here from states with exposure. This situation is happening. As we’re under a stay-at-home order, our airports and highways are allowing more non-residents to arrive daily. It’s a deadly scenario for Montana residents. This situation will not taper off or go away on its own. As deaths from the coronavirus doubled within two days we can expect further waves of non-residents coming to Montana seeking shelter but overwhelming our health care system.
We should all be urging our governor to restrict arrivals of non-residents during this national emergency.
