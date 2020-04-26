In these difficult times, we crave and deserve strong, proven leadership. I’m writing to suggest three offices that should be filled with just that – strong, proven leaders.
In HD68, SD35, and for governor of Montana, please vote for Bruce Grubbs, Walt Sales, and the Tim Fox/Jon Knokey team, respectively. I have personally worked closely with these men in our state Legislature and watched them as they accomplished so much for Montanans. In the 2017 and 2019 legislative sessions, Reps. Grubbs, Sales and Knokey (Jon served only in 2017) were among those responsible for ensuring that Montana entered this financially trying time with little debt and adequate emergency reserves for the unforeseen COVID-19 disaster.
Bruce Grubbs, Walt Sales and Jon Knokey voted for responsible funding for infrastructure repair statewide, making us all safer and providing jobs to thousands. They are robust supporters of education—pre-school through post-secondary (like Gallatin College and MSU). They are committed to improving access to quality health care for all Montanans. They are dedicated to all important issues Montanans face.
Attorney General Fox is a native Montanan. Like Bruce, Walt and Jon, he’s held real jobs and owned successful businesses before entering public service. As attorney general, he challenged price gouging, big tobacco, the meth subculture, and human trafficking (among other problems). Tim worked to protect us from threats to Montanans’ health and well-being. He is also president-elect of the National Association of Attorneys General and initiated changes supporting AGs in all states to be civil and productive. See for yourself: Tim crafted a website with detailed, practical strategic plans for major issues that concern Montanans.
So, you see why I support Bruce Grubbs, Walt Sales and Fox/Knokey in the primary election next month. I hope you will, too.
