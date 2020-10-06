Montanans: Do not snooze on the governor's race. The executive branch of our state government will have as much--if not more--impact on our day-to-day life than the dealings in D.C.
We need an actual leader in the governor's office, not another boss. Montana's best choice for governor is Mike Cooney by a mile. Contrary to what his opponent wants us to believe, Mike's 43-year career in public service is a virtue. Mike understands the mechanics of state government because he has served successfully in the roles of state legislator and senator, as secretary of state, and as lieutenant governor.
To boot, Mike has picked a terrific running mate, Casey Schreiner. As Montana’s House minority leader, Casey helped Mike and Gov. Bullock renew Medicaid expansion with bipartisan support, covering 98,000 Montanans. Further, Casey’s a teacher, a father, and a Montanan who has shared his family’s struggles with affording life-saving health care. Together, they get results and bring experience Montana can trust.
You cannot buy institutional knowledge, nor can you buy good relationships across the aisle, nor can you buy empathy. Please, encourage your friends and family make their plan to vote, and encourage them to vote Mike Cooney for governor.
