When talking to friends over the phone or people I meet when walking the dog (always 6 feet away), two topics regularly come up: first, how lucky we are to live in Montana during this scary time, and second, how fortunate we are to have Steve Bullock, a true leader, as our governor.
Montana so far (and will continue, as long we keep doing what we should) has done very well. We have done better than most any other state in the country in keeping COVID-19 at bay. Steve Bullock and local leaders made tough, and often unpopular decisions to keep us safe. By listening to public health officials and following the science our state is in good shape. So, thank you Gov. Bullock, you have shown great leadership and truly deserve our vote in your next endeavor- running for the United States Senate.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.