We desperately need Tom Woods to serve as our next District 3 Public Service Commissioner. Currently the five-member state-wide commission is totally unrepresentative of the state’s consumers – five conservative Republican men. They are responsible for higher and unfair utility rates from NorthWestern Energy, a permanent system allowing NorthWestern to earn profits on the value of their assets rather than addressing Climate change, and they do not promote varied non-fossil fuels.
They also are in cahoots with NorthWestern about buying another 25% share of a Colstrip plant, leaving us rate payers paying too much money for another worthless asset and dirty source of fuel, thus allowing higher rates and environmental clean-up for years.
Tom is a smart MSU physics student success coordinator and energetic about protecting the rate payers and consumers of Montana. He has held several town halls on Facebook that I’ve watched where he clearly explains and shows with his various charts how we are currently negatively impacted. He has ably served in the Legislature representing Bozeman, but is termed-out.
I’m so glad he is using his expertise to serve us on the Public Service Commission. He will be responsive to those he represents and will be dogged in getting the truth and fighting for us rate payers and consumers.
I recently sent an email letter to our current commissioner about the issues above and he doesn’t even have the courtesy to respond to me and he always votes against my interests. A few months ago, I called all five commissioners and only two would talk to me or respond back, and not ours. Tom will represent us on a variety of responsibilities of the PSC such as increased energy conservation and non-fossil fuels, expanding net metering, changing energy rate structures to protect residential consumers, and more.
