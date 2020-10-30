Donald Trump lies. Steve Daines is silent.
Donald Trump acts to destroy the natural environment. Steve Daines is silent. Donald Trump denigrates our international alliances. Steve Daines is silent. Donald Trump embraces authoritarian dictators. Steve Daines is silent. Donald Trump seeks to limit health care access. Steve Daines is silent. Donald Trump rejects science. Steve Daines is silent. Donald Trump denies climate change. Steve Daines is silent. Donald Trump supports white supremacists and racism. Steve Daines is silent.
Montanan’s cannot afford Steve Daines silence any longer. Vote for Montana values and ethics vote for Steve Bullock for U.S. Senate.
