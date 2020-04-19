While I support Gov. Bullock’s decision to shut down all "non-essential" businesses for the past few weeks to slow the COVID spread and save lives, Montana has relatively few cases or "hot spots" - even though grocery stores, pharmacies, home supply stores, etc., have remained open. They quickly figured out how to protect both their employees and their customers!
Along with other less-populated states in the heartland, Montana can lead the rest of our country on how to reopen and get back to work, school and life. I believe in both the heart and ingenuity of Montanans!
First, how about a "Reopen Montana" government website with "citizen guidelines" (individual responsibilities) and “business guidelines” by category and county/city (i.e., restaurants, schools, retail, hotels, dance studios, churches, public events, outdoor parks, resorts, etc.) that business owners and event organizers can access, while sharing additional mitigation ideas unique to their challenges.
We know that social distancing, frequent hand washing, face coverings, and gloves greatly reduce the spread. Temperature testing is another easy and fast mitigation option. Plus the forthcoming rapid high volume testing, treatment options, and contact tracing efforts will further guide our decisions in the weeks and months ahead.
Secondly, high risk people (65+ and those with other health issues) can easily be identified by their doctors, and then protected via a "doctor's stay/work at home" note, with assistance provided within communities to care for those most vulnerable.
Trust and invite Montanans to figure this out! Our future as a state and a nation urgently depends on sensible, sane and safe plan. One that protects our families, our lives, our livelihoods, our economy our civil liberties.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.