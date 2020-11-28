I was disturbed by yesterday’s AP headline, reprinted in the BDC: “Bodies of man and his slave unearthed at Pompeii.”
The headline should have plainly told us what we learn in the second paragraph: that the bodies of “two men” were found at Pompeii. Such misguided attempts at journalistic efficiency perpetuate the myth that slaves are or were less than human. I don’t doubt that one of these recently discovered men was rich and one lived in servitude.
But, whatever their relationship to one another, we know from their remains that both of them were human. Two thousand years after their deaths, we should know better than to obscure that truth.
