John Meyer, an independent attempting to get votes to be placed on the ballot for attorney general, should not be put on the ballot.
He’s a “sue happy” lawyer. Read his website. “I sued... I sued...” Lawsuits are way to recover money due to you, not a sufficient avenue to get policies changed. (However, most attorneys will disagree as this is their way to make money. No lawsuit, and no income). Those lawsuits bind up the system for typical Montana’s who are trying to get paid what they are owed.
As a former process server in Montana, most collection agencies give people ample time to pay a debt. They don’t just sue you immediately to recover monies.
