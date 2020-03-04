The “2017 Community Health Needs Assessment Report,” prepared for Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Community Health Partners (CHP), and the Gallatin City/County Health Department by Professional Research Consultants in Omaha, Nebraska, identified mental health at the top of six priority areas of our tri-county community health needs.
The 300-page comprehensive report is available online. Any discussion of mental health is often confused by disinformation and unfounded myths. Mental health problems are actually very common. After searching, I was able to identify eight mental health professionals in the Bozeman area. I believe I am correct in saying only one of the professionals accepts Medicaid.
One in 10 adolescents experience periods of depression, and one in 25 Americans live with serious mental illness. Most people with mental health issues are no more likely to be violent than anyone else, and they are just as productive as other employees with good attendance, motivation, and job tenure. An adverse genetic history, physical illness, brain injury, abnormal brain chemistry, trauma and abuse, are significant causal associations.
People with mental health problems often get better, and many recover completely. Friends and loved ones as support make a difference. Research shows that 44% of adults with mental health problems, and only about 20% of children and adolescents get needed treatment. Expansion of accessible mental health services is identified in the report as a high priority need in this area. Hospital mental health in-patient services is sparse throughout the state, as well as in Bozeman.
I believe I am correct in saying there is no designated in-patient space for critical mental health patients at BHDH. Another Community Health Needs Assessment is planned for 2020. I urge all residents to become familiar with the report’s recommendations.