I hate wearing a mask, but it is what we are dealing with in 2020. I wear glasses, so a mask often makes my glasses fog up. I have a great solution!
I bought a roll of medical tape - it doesn’t irritate my skin, and I take a short piece, make a small loop with the sticky side out, and stick it to each side of the nose piece on my mask.
This prevents my glasses from fogging up and prevents the mask from sliding down, while at the same time does not irritate my skin. I don’t even notice my mask when I do this, and I replace the tape each day. I’ve seen a lot of people wearing masks under their nose, which defeats the purpose. We are all in this together. The sooner we reduce the number of cases, the sooner we get back to normal!
