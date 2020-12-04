I have good health insurance. I wish everyone did. A California nurse writing in a recent Washington Post asks: “As thousands of athletes get coronavirus tests, nurses wonder: What about us?” In the eight months that she has been working with covid patients she has not herself been tested. Not once, she says. If she seeks a test, she must find a testing lab, take time off to get tested, and pay for it herself. If she has to quarantine, no paycheck.
This is not only unfair; it is dumb. If I need to go to a doctor’s office or a clinic or a hospital, I want to know that the people working there don’t have covid. For sure, they will wear masks, but will they have been tested for covid? I would like to know.
If you watched football this holiday, did you wonder how the teams can stay healthy enough to be out there blowing and spitting and smacking each other around week after week? If Clemson fails to win another intergalactic championship, it won’t kill me. But I want my medical team — nurses, doctors and everyone else working in health care — to have health insurance as good as mine. Do they?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.