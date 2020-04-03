The fear is greater than the threat. Noting the ridiculousness of the crippling fear by no means minimizes the reality of the threat, but when people actually believe this thing is the end of humanity, and some actually believe those Hollywood plague and zombie movies are right now coming true, then it needs to be mentioned: The fear is ridiculously greater than the threat.
Let’s not forget the fo- profit corporate owned mainstream news media makes its money from selling fear. The more you are afraid the more you watch and listen. Listening to the news today sounds as if nearly every report is recreating the 1938 "War of The Worlds" radio drama when people ran through the streets in fear that an alien invasion was actually occurring.
When the media fails us by reporting fear instead of facts with the deliberate intent to create panic, that is when we should be able to turn to our government for rational thought and decisions, but unfortunately that’s not the case, not with Montana.
The first cases in this state came from people who traveled. This should have made it obvious one of the best solutions would be to reduce travel. Instead nearly the entire state is put out of work and our economy is crashed while the roads are filled with people who just came from hot-zones across the country. So many license plates on the road right now are of non-residents traveling from places like New York, California and Washington. You can’t go out for dinner, but people from hot-zones are free to come on in. Thanks, Bullock. This makes it obvious the decisions by our political leaders are not out of rational thought, but they too are infected by the media-induced mass hysteria
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.