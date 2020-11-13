This sad day for our nation (a corrupt life-long member of the D.C. swamp elected president) is made all the worse by the realization that the media and big tech succeeded in poisoning the minds of so many voters. They lied, withheld positive news about Trump’s accomplishments (and Biden’s corruption), used misleading headlines, and slanted their stories all in an unparalleled effort to bring down a good man and one of the best presidents in our lifetime. They demonstrated both the impact of their unrestrained power and the gullibility of the American public. (Thankfully Montanans are smarter than most!)
I pray for both an end to the hate and a realization by the media (including the Chronicle) that politics is not worth betraying our trust in them. We don’t expect mayors to allow criminals to loot our businesses and destroy our cities, politicians to get rich from public service, billionaires to be able to buy an election, or a free press to use their power to manipulate us, but each is a sad reality!
I hope all Americans will help this administration make our country better than it’s ever been. This includes sharing good ideas, demanding that our legislators work together to improve lives, avoid bankrupting our country, and making sure that law and order be enforced and our Constitution revered (something the Democrats fail miserably at).
Enacting term limits, restricting election advertising to positive messages, and replacing class warfare with brotherly love would be a welcome start! But, who am I kidding? We know that will never happen so all we can do is pray that our country will not be destroyed by the crooks, coastal elites, globalists, election cheaters, baby killers, rioters, and crackpots that make up the new Democrat Socialist Party!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.