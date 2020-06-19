As a retired Army general, I’ve recently found myself explaining to civilian friends not only why I support Gen. (retired) James Mattis’s essay condemning President Trump but also why it took this revered leader so long to speak out.
Military service members take an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, not a party, platform or person. America’s fighting forces must be staunchly nonpartisan in their duties and can never be viewed as partial to any administration or as an instrument of political power. This is inherent in our country’s very origins, since we first rebelled against the tyranny of the British military operating amongst the colonists. American service members vow to defend the unique ideals on which our nation is founded, such as freedom of speech and peaceful freedom of assembly.
Like other veterans who sacrificed to defend them, it has pained me to see these essential freedoms violated, especially on the streets of our nation’s capital, and it chills me to think of employing the U.S. military, particularly active duty forces, for domestic political purposes as though America were some authoritarian dictatorship. I cannot voice my fears as eloquently as James Mattis, so I have let his moving essay speak on my behalf. If you have not yet read his compelling piece, I urge you to do so now.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.