Rather than relying on people to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, we should be requiring the use of masks or at least a bandana to protect people’s faces when entering public places, such as the grocery store.
Even if you don’t carry COVID-19, having something to cover your face not only limits the spread of droplets, but also prevent you from touching your mouth, nose and eyes – the primary route of transmission. While facial protection may lead to a false sense of security, I think it will have a positive impact overall if social distancing remains actively encouraged. It should be used in addition to social distancing and not in lieu of it.
I’m a respiratory therapist and have a keen interest in seeing the rate of spread decline in our community. Studies on how Singapore and Hong Kong have been able to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among health care workers have highlighted a common theme: Everyone in the hospital must wear a mask during all patient interactions. I realize that the shortage of masks has forced us to prioritize who receives them, and I agree that they should be reserved for those on the front lines, but that shouldn’t prevent us from doing our part.
I’m confident that all of us have a bandana or piece of cloth to cover our mouth and nose that can be washed or thrown away after every outing. In addition to offering some protection, it also serves as a reminder to be extra careful during these times and to avoid touching our faces.
The CDC has suggested that health care workers use bandanas or scarves as a last resort, so why shouldn’t it be the public’s first resort?
