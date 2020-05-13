As I read and listen to the various reports about why we should continue to wear facial masks, I recognize that it is important to do so to keep ourselves and others safe from a virus infection. But it also means that it will be more difficult for myself and others to understand and contribute in conversations.
I have lived with a life-long hearing deficiency that means I have to really pay attention to what is going on around me. I have worn hearing aids for most of my life and do pretty well in normal situations. If necessary all I have to is turn up the microphones or ask someone to speak a little louder. What makes it harder is if who I am talking to is not looking in my direction or mumbles or slurs their speech. When I was in junior high school I took some training in reading lips. I may not be an expert at that but even just being able to see their faces makes it a lot easier to understand what they are saying.
But the more people who are wearing the recommended facial masks, the more difficult it is for us less fortunate ones to feel at ease when you are talking to us. So please make it easier for us by speaking as clearly and distinctly as you can and by looking in our direction.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.