On October 11, 1798, founding father and President John Adams wrote the following in a missive to officers of the First Brigade of the Third Division of the Militia of Massachusetts:
“We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution is designed only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for any other.”
This quote came to mind Tuesday morning during the Gallatin Valley Health Department's attempt at starting their public hearing on mandatory face masks. Sheriff Brian Gootkin had to postpone the meeting to an online forum because of belligerent Montanans demanding rights without living up to the responsibilities of having them.
Regardless of the eventual decision made by the health department, what sticks in our minds from the meeting was the absolute disregard for basic order and common decency demonstrated by some who attended; such "passions unbridled by morality and religion" (let alone a general decorum and respect for those leading the meeting) were less controlled than those of a playground of unsupervised first-graders.
Many citizens have argued that a pandemic should not trample our civil rights while we deal with the coronavirus. We wholeheartedly agree. However, neither should a pandemic negate our responsibilities as citizens to conduct ourselves appropriately toward elected officials trying to pursue the common good on behalf of our community.
Mask or no mask, disregard for authority can eventually become as life-threatening as a virus. No constitution is fully adequate for what we're facing, but as Adams reminds us, ours will be "wholly inadequate" if we the people do not aspire to be worthy of it.
