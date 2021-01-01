I am writing this letter in response to one submitted by Tim Conlan and others. I do intend to make my voice heard, but it won’t be in favor of the mask mandate. I completely agree with Gov. Gianforte and the sentiment that Montanans are capable of making the right decisions for themselves and their families.
Contrary to what Mr. Conlan states, the data does not agree with the assertion that mask mandates work. In a study from rationalground.com done on all 50 states, between May 1 and Dec. 15, mask mandates have been shown to be an abject failure. The study shows that states with mask mandates have a case rate of 27 per 100,000 per day, whereas states with no mandate have a case rate of 17 per 100,000 per day. At best this shows that mask mandates simply don’t work, and at worst it shows them to be completely counterproductive.
I find great irony in Mr. Conlan’s statement that “God didn’t lay down the 10 suggestions for a reason.” The equivocation of God and government is the very root of the problem. As we as a society become more and more dependent on government to solve our problems, we squeeze God, whose commandments make sense, out of the picture, in favor of the “all powerful” government.
As has been proven time and again in this pandemic, government can not, and should not be expected to be able to control this virus. Neither mandates, nor lockdowns nor any other draconian measures that various governments have tried to implement, have been able to stop this virus. The only thing these measures have succeeded in doing is conditioning us to willingly lay down our freedoms and God given rights.
