The Marxist organizations antifa and Black Lives Matter are trying to tear down the greatest nation in the world, the United States of America. They are attempting to destroy our history and our way of life and replace it with anarchy and in time, socialism. They claim that the United States is a systemically racist country and that our government must be “burnt down” and replaced (presumably by a Marxist communist/socialist government).
The United States is a great country. We have our faults, as all nations do but we are a generous and courageous country. We fought a great civil war losing over 500,000 Americans to free slaves and unite the country. We fought two world wars to save Western Europe and Asia/Pacific from despotism and fascism. The Marshal Plan rescued Western Europe from starvation and was essential to the rebuilding after WWII. Americans constantly donate billions to a myriad of causes to aid the world’s poorest citizens regardless of color, religion, sex or political affiliation.
Where will this chaos and historical genocide end? These Marxists started with Confederate statues then moved to Washington, Grant, Gandhi, Fredric Douglas and even the 54th Infantry in Boston. Ask yourself, when will they start burning books?
