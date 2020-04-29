You may be sorry I "feel" that rent shouldn't be raised even more than usual during a pandemic, amidst the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, but I implore you to have some tact - and, I must say, posting blogs about how to evict your tenants is anything but.
It baffles the mind that you can, in the same email addressing my concerns about the rent hike, include language like "fair market value" and "sorry you feel that way," and while attaching the documents necessary to end my tenancy. No explanation, no genuine customer support, not even an attempt at a phone call to have a conversation. Just "sorry you feel that way."
Let's talk about "fair market value." Fair market value should not be a 22% increase in rent over four years after you acquire a property. Fair market value is certainly not paying a premium to be ignored by your staff in my second and third follow-up emails, keeping in mind that I conveniently cannot walk into your office, which is practicing social distancing by remaining closed during this time. Fair market value is not an increase on the increase in rent as Montana approaches 20% unemployment.
The blog post I found on your website detailing the best way to evict your tenants (posted on April 9, what striking timing!) sums up your business approach to retaining customers, and I hope others join me in a mass exodus of your properties. You may be sorry that I feel this isn't market price, but I certainly am not apologetic about demonstrating that your avarice should not be rewarded.
I wish you the best in the coming months with finding a new tenant.
