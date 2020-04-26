As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more Montanans than ever before are being forced to ask themselves one question. How am I going to pay rent?
On March 30, Gov. Steve Bullock announced that the state of Montana was limiting foreclosures, evictions and cancellation of essential services like water, heat and internet. This will provide temporary relief by preventing people from being overwhelmed with late fees and court costs.
It’s an excellent first step, but by itself it’s not enough. We need more efficient ways of informing every one of their options and staying up to date on all their bills. We need to inform people of the changes to unemployment due to COVID-19, and about the best way to receive things like unemployment benefits, housing assistance and how long they might have to wait for their federal stimulus check.
The longer we wait to inform people of these options, the more people are going to end up without any cash to pay the backlog of rent and utility bills they’ve built up over the coming months. Many people are just going to end up homeless in six months rather than ending up homeless next month. I’m currently working with MontPIRG, an organization that is dedicated to helping renters, and we are launching a website in early May that aims to help renters know what their rights are and what legal options are available to them during the epidemic. We’re hoping that renters, armed with this information, will be better able to protect themselves in these uncertain times.
