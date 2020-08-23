What a challenge we have for reopening schools. The March 13 to June quarantine has been wasted. By lifting this restriction without a mask mandate or testing requirement in place the state has seen numbers multiply from the influx of citizens from COVID-infested states.
On July 9, it was reported that 93 out-of-state visitors had tested positive here. Did they get COVID after arriving in Montana? Unlikely, each surely passed the virus to residents, on average to seven others and they each to seven others, etc.
It appears we have sacrificed our children’s return to safe education for the tourist dollar. Now education leaders are scrambling to open schools safely. The superintendent OPI Elsie Arntzen appears not willing to work with the governor, quibbling over mask mandate for schools, the schools are in Montana and come under the jurisdiction of state wide requirements. Please address the issues of safety, social distancing, groups of less than 50, distance learning, what a nightmare for the teachers.
Where is the $75 million earmarked for schools re-opening going? Has anyone addressed the ventilation issue in schools that are over 100 years old?? How can my granddaughter be safe in a school that has no ventilation besides an open window? There is no filtration of the air. Viral loads reach infective capacity in 15 minutes. What an added concern and risk for our teachers.
Parents in all directions are trying to put together their own group of students to keep them safe by educating at home. My daughter is a teacher and three separate individuals have asked if she is available. Ms. Arntzen, please address these concerns. If you cannot provide a safe environment in our schools then these parents must be reimbursed for doing so in their homes.
