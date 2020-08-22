How enlightening to read a letter (Chronicle, Thursday August 6) from an educated, embracing, loving, courageous, brilliant, tolerant, kind, progressive community member who speaks for Bozeman! Out of respect for such an outstanding individual and the community in which he lives, I expect many of those attending the “Back the Blue” rally on July 31, will try to accommodate his request to “stay out of Bozeman.”
However, there are a few pesky little details which may derail Mr. Smith’s request: Many of those folks live, work, own businesses, pay taxes, volunteer and support Bozeman/Gallatin County in a plethora of ways, including law enforcement. HeEck, some may even support Trump!
Self-perceived superiority is very ugly when wrapped in intellectual ignorance!
