The recent article on the front page of the Chronicle with the headline, "Partisan monkey business?" should have been printed on the opinion page. The article suggested that the mailboxes removed in Gallatin County were a result of partisan politics. The article did not mention that Gallatin was one of only 13 of Montana's 56 counties that voted Democratic in the 2018 election.
Based on this factual information, it's conceivable that the majority of Gallatin County precincts in 2018 would have reported a higher percentage of Democratic votes for Sen. Tester. It also does not mention the fact that mail volume has dropped 33% since 2006 and that the order to pull mailboxes and sorting machines actually predates the new post master, Mr. DeJoy. Also, all across Montana, mail boxes are routinely moved from low volume areas to high traffic areas. One might assume that the mail boxes at 1 West Main, 301 W. Main and 220 W. Lamme were low volume areas since all were located within a short walking distance of the post fffice at 32 E. Babcock St. ,where people can drive up and deposit their mail without having to locate a parking space in downtown Bozeman. Isn't it possible that the mailboxes that were removed were rarely utilized, making each one of them a cost center to the USPS?
It's obvious that the Bozeman Daily Chronicle is a liberal newspaper, however, I doubt that President Trump or Mr. DeJoy have been in contact with Bozeman's postmaster dictating which mailboxes to remove but then. That's just my opinion.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.